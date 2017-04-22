BODY COUNT's ICE-T Talks Friendship With MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE (Video)

During a recent interview with Body Count frontman Ice-T, the hip-hop icon discussed his friendship with Megadeth founder Dave Mustaine. Check out the clip below.

Mustaine appears on the new Body Count album, Bloodlust, providing the announcement that kicks off the record on "Civil War".

Body Count released their new album, Bloodlust, on March 31st via Century Media. Behind The Bloodlust Episode 5, featuring behind the scenes footage from the making of the new album is now available. See the episodes below:

Behind The Bloodlust Episode 1:

Behind The Bloodlust Episode 2:

Behind The Bloodlust Episode 3:

Behind The Bloodlust Episode 4:

Behind The Bloodlust Episode 5:

Click here for a selection of order/streaming opportunities.

Bloodlust was recorded with producer Will Putney, and will feature guest appearances by Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Sepultura), Dave Mustaine (Megadeth) and Randy Blythe (Lamb Of God. The album will also include a medley of the Slayer songs "Postmortem" and "Raining Blood".

Tracklisting:

“Civil War” (featuring Dave Mustaine)

“The Ski Mask Way”

“This Is Why We Ride”

“All Love Is Lost” (featuring Max Cavalera)

“Raining Blood” / “Postmortem” (Slayer medley)

“God, Please Believe Me”

“Walk With Me…” (featuring Randy Blythe)

“Here I Go Again”

“No Lives Matter”

“Bloodlust”

“Black Hoodie”

“Bloodlust” video:

“The Ski Mask Way”:

“No Lives Matter” video: