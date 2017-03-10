BODY COUNT Streaming New Track “The Ski Mask Way”

Body Count, featuring frontman Ice T, will release their new album, Bloodlust, on March 31st via Century Media. The new track, “The Ski Mask Way”, is available for streaming below. Pre-order the new album via iTunes

Bloodlust was recorded with producer Will Putney, and will feature guest appearances by Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Sepultura), Dave Mustaine (Megadeth) and Randy Blythe (Lamb Of God. The album will also include a medley of the Slayer songs "Postmortem" and "Raining Blood".

Tracklisting:

“Civil War” (featuring Dave Mustaine)

“The Ski Mask Way”

“This Is Why We Ride”

“All Love Is Lost” (featuring Max Cavalera)

“Raining Blood” / “Postmortem” (Slayer medley)

“God, Please Believe Me”

“Walk With Me…” (featuring Randy Blythe)

“Here I Go Again”

“No Lives Matter”

“Bloodlust”

“Black Hoodie”

“The Ski Mask Way”:

“No Lives Matter” video:

Ice-T has posted a brand-new, in-depth podcast focusing solely on Bloodlust. The podcast (streaming below) features 30 second snippets of all songs off the album with Ice's in-depth explanations on each. Ice-T states: "With our last album Manslaughter, we tested the waters and got a great response from the fans and critics. Now it’s time to go kill it and make a more aggressive album and keep the Body Count style intact."