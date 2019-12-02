BODY COUNT To Release "Carnivore" Single And Music Video On December 13

December 2, 2019, an hour ago

Ice-T has revealed that Body Count will release the single and music video for "Carnivore", the title track of the band's upcoming new album, on December 13.

Body Count were born of a day when hip-hop was the soundtrack of the streets, brought to life by Bloods, Crips and gang bangers who lived and died by a code of street justice today’s reality stars and internet wannabes can’t begin to fathom. It wasn’t the sound of middle class American kids playing dress-up and feeling fashionable. And heavy metal? It wasn’t pretty and clean for mainstream America to swallow like a watered down shot with your favourite spray of sugary sweet soda as a chaser. Metal was about long hair, middle fingers and a vocal indifference to societal norms. Maybe we can blame Body Count for how far we’ve fallen - after they united metal and hip-hop like napalm, politicians took note and launched careers around warning labels and lyrical witch hunts.

Lineup:

Ice-T - Vocals
Ernie C - Guitar, backing vocals
Juan Garcia - Guitar, backing vocals
Vincent Price - Bass, backing vocals
Ill Will - Drums
Little Ice - backing vocals
Sean E Sean - Samples, backing vocals



