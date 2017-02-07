BODY COUNT’s Bloodlust Album To Include Medley Of SLAYER’s “Raining Blood” / “Postmortem” Tracks

Body Count, featuring frontman Ice T, will release their new album, Bloodlust, on March 31st via Century Media. The band recently released a teaser (see below) for the music video for their upcoming single, "No Lives Matter”. Look for the official music video to drop on February 17th.

Bloodlust was recorded with producer Will Putney, and will feature guest appearances by Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Sepultura), Dave Mustaine (Megadeth) and Randy Blythe (Lamb Of God. The album will also include a medley of the Slayer songs "Postmortem" and "Raining Blood".

Tracklisting:

“Civil War” (featuring Dave Mustaine)

“The Ski Mask Way”

“This Is Why We Ride”

“All Love Is Lost” (featuring Max Cavalera)

“Raining Blood” / “Postmortem” (Slayer medley)

“God, Please Believe Me”

“Walk With Me…” (featuring Randy Blythe)

“Here I Go Again”

“No Lives Matter”

“Bloodlust”

“Black Hoodie”

“No Lives Matter” teaser: