BODY COUNT’s ICE-T On Working With DAVE MUSTAINE - “Dave Has Been A Fan Of Mine For Years”; Little Punk People Video Interview Streaming

Body Count, featuring frontman Ice-T, release their new album, Bloodlust, today (March 31st) via Century Media. In the in-depth video interview below, 12-year old metalhead, Elliott Fullam, asks Ice-T and Ernie C the hard-hitting questions.

Bloodlust was recorded with producer Will Putney, and will feature guest appearances by Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Sepultura), Dave Mustaine (Megadeth) and Randy Blythe (Lamb Of God. The album will also include a medley of the Slayer songs "Postmortem" and "Raining Blood".

Tracklisting:

“Civil War” (featuring Dave Mustaine)

“The Ski Mask Way”

“This Is Why We Ride”

“All Love Is Lost” (featuring Max Cavalera)

“Raining Blood” / “Postmortem” (Slayer medley)

“God, Please Believe Me”

“Walk With Me…” (featuring Randy Blythe)

“Here I Go Again”

“No Lives Matter”

“Bloodlust”

“Black Hoodie”

Behind The Bloodlust Episode 1:

Behind The Bloodlust Episode 2:

“Bloodlust” video:

“The Ski Mask Way”:

“No Lives Matter” video: