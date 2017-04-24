BODY COUNT’s Ice-T - “To Be A Fan Of Any Band, You Usually Have To Go To War For Them”; Video

Elliott Fullam of Little Punk People talked with Ice-T and Ernie C of Body Count earlier this month and they had a blast talking about their new record, Bloodlust. Below is Part 2 of the interview with questions about if they could haunt people, horror movies, if Ice was a cop in real life, their fans, and peanut butter & jelly crustables.

Part 1 of the interview can be seen below:

Body Count released their new album, Bloodlust, on March 31st via Century Media. Click here for a selection of order/streaming opportunities.

Bloodlust was recorded with producer Will Putney, and will feature guest appearances by Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Sepultura), Dave Mustaine (Megadeth) and Randy Blythe (Lamb Of God. The album will also include a medley of the Slayer songs "Postmortem" and "Raining Blood".

Tracklisting:

“Civil War” (featuring Dave Mustaine)

“The Ski Mask Way”

“This Is Why We Ride”

“All Love Is Lost” (featuring Max Cavalera)

“Raining Blood” / “Postmortem” (Slayer medley)

“God, Please Believe Me”

“Walk With Me…” (featuring Randy Blythe)

“Here I Go Again”

“No Lives Matter”

“Bloodlust”

“Black Hoodie”

“Bloodlust” video:

“The Ski Mask Way”:

“No Lives Matter” video:

Behind The Bloodlust Episode 1:

Behind The Bloodlust Episode 2:

Behind The Bloodlust Episode 3:

Behind The Bloodlust Episode 4:

Behind The Bloodlust Episode 5: