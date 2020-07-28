BODY COUNT’s ICE T To Guest On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tomorrow

Body Count frontman Ice T will appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tomorrow, July 29, at 11:35 PM ET / 10:35 CT on NBC. Check local listings for more information.

Body Count have released a music video for the hard-hitting track, “Thee Critical Beatdown”, taken from their most recent album, Carnivore, released back in March.

The animation work was done by Tommy The Animator who already created a music video for the song “The Ski Mask Way” off of Body Count’s last album, Bloodlust (2017). Check out the video below, and pick up Carnivore here.

Body Count are:

Ice-T - Vocals

Ernie C - Guitar, backing vocals

Juan Garcia - Guitar, backing vocals

Vincent Price - Bass, backing vocals

Ill Will - Drums

Sean E Sean - Samples, backing vocals

(Photo - Dirk Behlau)