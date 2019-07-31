BODYFARM Announce Dreadlord Album; Mixed By Dan Swanö

July 31, 2019, 2 minutes ago

news black death bodyfarm

BODYFARM Announce Dreadlord Album; Mixed By Dan Swanö

Dutch old school death metallers Bodyfarm are unleashing their brand-new album Dreadlord on September 27th via No Dust Records. The artwork has been crafted by Dan Seagrave and the record was mixed and mastered by Dan Swanö.

Album formats:
-Picture disc limited to 200 copies
-Green marbled vinyl limited to 200 copies
-Black vinyl limited to 300 copies
-HQ CD limited digipack on gold disc 

Tracklisting:

“Dreadlord”
“Rites Of Damnation”
“Manhunt”
“Woods Of Dismay”
“We Sailed To Death”
“The Horesman”
“Eternal”
“Unholy Resurrection”
“Angelreaper”
“Faces Of Death”
“Undead Warmachine” 

Album lineup:
Thomas Wouters - Vocals & Guitar 
Quint Meerbeek - Drums
Alex Seegers - Bass
Bram Hilhorst - Guitar



