BODYFARM Announce Dreadlord Album; Mixed By Dan Swanö

Dutch old school death metallers Bodyfarm are unleashing their brand-new album Dreadlord on September 27th via No Dust Records. The artwork has been crafted by Dan Seagrave and the record was mixed and mastered by Dan Swanö.

Album formats:

-Picture disc limited to 200 copies

-Green marbled vinyl limited to 200 copies

-Black vinyl limited to 300 copies

-HQ CD limited digipack on gold disc

Tracklisting:

“Dreadlord”

“Rites Of Damnation”

“Manhunt”

“Woods Of Dismay”

“We Sailed To Death”

“The Horesman”

“Eternal”

“Unholy Resurrection”

“Angelreaper”

“Faces Of Death”

“Undead Warmachine”

Album lineup:

Thomas Wouters - Vocals & Guitar

Quint Meerbeek - Drums

Alex Seegers - Bass

Bram Hilhorst - Guitar