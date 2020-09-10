BOHEMIAN QUEEN Feat. PAULIE Z Release Cover Of QUEEN Hit "The Show Must Go On" In Support Of The David Z Foundation; Video

As part of a two-pronged initiative to raise awareness for the current COVID-19 mental health crisis and continue support for the David Z Foundation, Paulie Z and his new band, Bohemian Queen, have released their anthemic rendition of the iconic Queen hit, “The Show Must Go On”.

“The Show Must Go On” video, which was produced by Paulie Z and can be seen below, is part of a series of lockdown videos the band has made which gives the viewer a glimpse into the Bohemian Queen (BQ) project. BQ features an all-star musical lineup including rrontman/lead vocalist Paulie Z (Sweet, ZO2, Z Rock, Ultimate Jam Night), bassist/vocalist Aaron Samson (Steven Adler of Guns N' Roses, Odin, BulletBoys, George Lynch), guitarist Steve Zukowsky (Sheer Heart Attack, Led Zepalive, Dog ‘n Butterfly, Acoustic Graffiti), drummer/vocalist Glenn Jost (ReLoVe, Bostyx), keyboardist/guitarist Victor Bender (Sheer Heart Attack, Bostyx).

The group describes itself as a “theatrical Queen experience” performing a wide range of songs from Queen’s entire catalog and featuring multiple costume changes by Paulie Z to showcase Freddie Mercury’s iconic outfits throughout the years. The band is currently booking 2021 dates with its debut show slated for January 9 at the Sycuan Casino Resort in El Cajon, CA.

“We started Bohemian Queen during the early days of the pandemic as a fun way to collaborate and connect musically and personally at a time when everyone was feeling so isolated,” said Paulie Z. “We truly believed Freddie’s words that ‘The Show Must Go On’ which is why now, as we embark on National Suicide Prevention Week, we feel it’s important to remind others that no matter how tough it gets or how lonely we all feel, we have to keep going.”

Paulie Z knows about pushing forward. His brother David Zablidowsky, better known as David Z, tragically died in a roadside accident in 2017 while on tour with Adrenaline Mob. Before joining Adrenaline Mob, David had been the bass player for the popular Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Along with his brother Paulie, the two had been a part of the power trio ZO2 and starred in their own TV series “Z Rock” on the IFC network.

Paulie and David, also known as “The Z Brothers,” were very active in developing young people through music and to continue the legacy, the David Z Foundation was created to raise money for music education in David’s memory. Its latest initiative is a new partnership with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way to bring a pilot after-school program to the Central PA region. The program is designed for at risk students and will focus on channeling the students’ emotions into original songwriting and music video production.

“Losing my brother was the most painful experience I have ever been through, but music saved me and it can save others,” said Paulie Z “One of the goals of DZF is to help young people navigate through the ups and downs of life through music and we are excited to bring our programming to Central PA.”

For more information and/or to donate to The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and The David Z Foundation visit afsp.org and gofundme.com/f/dzf2020.

For more information about Bohemian Queen, head here.