BOKASSA - Norwegian Stoner Punks To Support METALLICA In Europe; First Single From Upcoming New Album Streaming

Norwegian rock trio, Bokassa, announce the release of new album, Crimson Riders, on June 21, via a freshly inked deal with Brighton-based record label, MVKA (home to Zeal & Ardor). Pre-order here.

Bokassa fuse stoner rock riffs and groove with the energy and volatility of punk and hardcore, into their own unique brand of stoner punk. Crimson Riders was recorded back home in Trondheim’s Brygga Studio, with production by the band together with Yngve Andersen (Blood Command), mixing by Simon Jackman, and mastering by the legendary Brian ‘Big Bass’ Gardener. The record is set for a 21st June release on CD, vinyl, and digital formats.

Bokassa enthuse, “We are very excited to release Crimson Riders. Nine songs which revolve around everything from cults, religion, and border patrols to beer-drinking anti-heroes and immortal space pirates! Sonically, the album gives the listener everything from classic stoner-punk tracks, groovy desert songs, and high speed thrash metal, to hardcore-oriented sing-a-longs. This time we also played around with both cellos and saxophone in the studio so expect a few curve-balls here and there.”

Tracklisting:

"Brologue"

"Charmed & Extremely Treacherous"

"Vultures"

"Mouthbreathers Inc."

"Wrath Is Love"

"Crimson Riders"

"Captain Cold One"

"Blunt Force Karma"

"Immortal Space Pirate 2"

"Mouthbreathers Inc." lyric video:

In early 2018, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich played Bokassa on his radio show, It's Electric, calling them "insanely fucking cool" and his “favourite new band". Fast forward to 2019, and Bokassa are set to hit the road with Metallica this summer, declaring, “We are extremely excited to support the legendary Metallica alongside Ghost - over 25 concerts in Europe. We are an underground rock band from Norway, so I don't think we can even imagine how big and awesome this is going to be, but we are insanely excited for this opportunity!”

Catch the band at the following dates supporting Metallica:

May

1 - Lisbon, Portugal - Estadio Do Restolo

3 - Madrid, Spain - Valdebebas

5 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olympic Lluis Companys

8 - Milan, Italy - SNAI San Siro Hippodrome

10 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund

12 - Paris, France - Stade De France

June

8 - Dublin, Ireland - Slane Castle

11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruiff Arena

13 - Cologne, Germany - Rheinenergiestadion

16 - Brussels, Belgium - Koning Boudewijnstadion

18 - Manchester, England - Etihad Stadium

20 - London, England - Twickenham Stadium

July

6 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

9 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi

11 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Telia Parken

13 - Trondheim, Norway - Granasen

16 - Hämeenlinnam, Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto

18 - Raadi, Estonia - Airfield

21 - Moscow, Russia - Luzhniki Stadium

August

14 - Bucharest, Romania - Arena Nationala

16 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion

18 - Prague, Czech Republic - Airport Letnany

21 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy

23 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion

25 - Mannheim, Germany - Maimarktgelande

Bokassa headline shows:

May

2 - Seville, Spain - Sala Even

11 - Paris, France - Les Etoiles