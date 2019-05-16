BOKASSA Release Official Music Video For "Mouthbreathers Inc."

Norwegian rock trio, Bokassa, have released a video for "Mouthbreathers Inc.", from their upcoming new album, Crimson Riders, out on June 21, via Brighton-based record label, MVKA. Pre-order the album here.

The video was shot earlier this month by Video Ink. The director comments, “'Mouthbreathers Inc.' was filmed in the same building as Captain America, Sherlock Holmes, and Peaky Blinders - a large crumbling Victorian building in Manchester city centre. Shot over one day, we captured a punked up police raid and a crazy death cult featuring some of Manchester’s best actors.”

Bokassa frontman Jørn adds, “The video takes part in a not so distant future where suicide cults start popping up all over the world as the comet ‘Reaper’ makes its way towards Earth and a certain impending doom. We follow both the ‘4th Wall’ cult, police, and the media’s perspective while the comet comes closer to impact.”

Bokassa fuse stoner rock riffs and groove with the energy and volatility of punk and hardcore, into their own unique brand of stoner punk. Crimson Riders was recorded back home in Trondheim’s Brygga Studio, with production by the band together with Yngve Andersen (Blood Command), mixing by Simon Jackman, and mastering by the legendary Brian ‘Big Bass’ Gardener. The record is set for a 21st June release on CD, vinyl, and digital formats.

Bokassa enthuse, “We are very excited to release Crimson Riders. Nine songs which revolve around everything from cults, religion, and border patrols to beer-drinking anti-heroes and immortal space pirates! Sonically, the album gives the listener everything from classic stoner-punk tracks, groovy desert songs, and high speed thrash metal, to hardcore-oriented sing-a-longs. This time we also played around with both cellos and saxophone in the studio so expect a few curve-balls here and there.”

Tracklisting:

"Brologue"

"Charmed & Extremely Treacherous"

"Vultures"

"Mouthbreathers Inc."

"Wrath Is Love"

"Crimson Riders"

"Captain Cold One"

"Blunt Force Karma"

"Immortal Space Pirate 2"

"Mouthbreathers Inc." lyric video:

Catch the band at the following dates supporting Metallica:

June

8 - Dublin, Ireland - Slane Castle

11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruiff Arena

13 - Cologne, Germany - Rheinenergiestadion

16 - Brussels, Belgium - Koning Boudewijnstadion

18 - Manchester, England - Etihad Stadium

20 - London, England - Twickenham Stadium

July

6 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

9 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi

11 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Telia Parken

13 - Trondheim, Norway - Granasen

16 - Hämeenlinnam, Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto

18 - Raadi, Estonia - Airfield

21 - Moscow, Russia - Luzhniki Stadium

August

14 - Bucharest, Romania - Arena Nationala

16 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion

18 - Prague, Czech Republic - Airport Letnany

21 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy

23 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion

25 - Mannheim, Germany - Maimarktgelande