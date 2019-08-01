Boleskine House: Former Home Of Occultist ALEISTER CROWLEY And LED ZEPPELIN Guitarist JIMMY PAGE Burns To Ground In Suspected Arson Attack

The former home of occultist Aleister Crowley has burnt to the ground in a suspected arson attack, reports The Scotsman. Firefighters were called to Boleskine House, Foyers, on the south side of Loch Ness, around 3:30 PM yesterday.

New owners took over the property last month with a pledge to restore the property, that was badly damaged by fire in 2015.

The Boleskine House foundation planned to open up part of the property to the public as well as create a wellness-style retreat where followers of Crowley's teachings could gather.

Police Scotland believe the fire was started deliberately and are appealing for witnesses.

Read more at The Scotsman.

Led Zeppelin founder and guitarist, Jimmy Page, bought Boleskine House in the 1970s with the rock god owning the "most notorious home in the Highlands" for around 20 years.