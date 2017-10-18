BOLT THOWER - Limited Edition Full Dynamic Range Silver Vinyl Edition Of …For Victory Album Available; Video Preview

A limited edition silver Full Dynamic Range vinyl edition of Bolt Thrower’s …For Victory album can be ordered here. Only 500 copies are available.

This classic Bolt Thrower album was originally released in 1994, and now it's remastered to give the whole album a more ferocious and dynamic sound than ever before, and enables the listener to immerse in the full audio heaviness.

With such acclaim and the notoriety as an infectiously appealing live band, Bolt Thrower stormed ahead into 2005 with a new found popularity generated by Earache's reissue of 1989s Realm Of Chaos, which was remastered and included new artwork. Bolt Thrower were now firmly established within the world of heavy metal, with a unique and defining image endorsed by their electric live performances.

Tracklisting:

Side A

“War”

“Remembrance”

“When Glory Beckons”

“...For Victory”

“Graven Image”

Side B

“Lest We Forget”

“Silent Demise”

“Forever Fallen”

“Tank (Mk.1)”

“Armageddon Bound”