BOLT THROWER Celebrating Late Drummer MARTIN “KIDDIE” KEARNS' Birthday With His Family

Bolt Thrower have issued the following statement with regards to the birthday of late drummer Martin “Kiddie” Kearns, who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 38, on September 14th, 2015.

"We’d like to thank everyone for getting in touch on this special day. It’s very comforting for us, and of course Kiddie’s family, that so many of you remembered his birthday! We’ll all be meeting up tonight, to celebrate and remember the time we were fortunate enough to have spent with him, the one and only Coventry Kid.

“Pride - That will never fade… We still remember.”