BOLT THROWER - Full Dynamic Range Vinyl Edition Of The IVth Crusade Album Due This Friday; Video Trailer Streaming

Earache Records will issue a Full Dynamic Range vinyl edition of Bolt Thrower’s The IVth Crusade album on November 24th. Pre-order the limited edition silver pressing (500 copies available) at this location, and the black vinyl edition here. A video trailer for the upcoming release can be found below.

With the The IVth Crusade, Bolt Thrower cemented their status as legends of the death metal scene. As the intro of the first and title track "The IVth Crusade" strikes into life ahead of that first devastating riff you know that resistance to the relentless pummelling might that is Bolt Thrower is futile and so let it consume all.

Tracklisting:

"The IVth Crusade"

"Icon"

3. Embers"

"Where Next to Conquer"

"As the World Burns"

"This Time It's War"

"Ritual"

"Spearhead"

"Celestial Sanctuary"

"Dying Creed"

"Through the Ages" (Outro)