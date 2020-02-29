BOMBS OF HADES Featuring AT THE GATES’ JONAS STÅLHAMMAR Sign With Black Lodge Records

Bombs Of Hades have found a new label home. Black Lodge Records together with Moondawn are set release their brand new EP Phantom Bell.

Does death metal without the notorious HM2-pedal even exist? It does in the form of Bombs Of Hades. Not your typical Swedish death metal band, but instead adding a progressive and crusty twist to the genre. On their new EP, creative mastermind Jonas Stålhammar (At The Gates, The Lurking Fear,God Macabre) and his band mates release four new tracks (two of them being covers of Flower Travellin' Band and Townes Van Zandt) as a taster before the next album is recorded.

The EP is set to be released on April 17. In conjunction with Record Store Day the following day, there will also be a strictly limited release of this EP.