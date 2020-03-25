BOMBS OF HADES Featuring AT THE GATES’ JONAS STÅLHAMMAR Streaming TOWNES VAN ZANDT Cover “Lungs”

Bombs Of Hades has released the second single from their upcoming EP Phantom Bell, this time covering the legendary Townes Van Zandt track "Lungs". Stream “Lungs” here.

"All of us are huge fans of Townes Van Zandt and felt this one would be a cool one to cover. And if you know us we always choose oddball covers that’s not extreme metal", says Jonas Stålhammar about the release.

Phantom Bell is set for release on April 17 as an appetizer before the next album is recorded.

Does death metal without the notorious HM2-pedal even exist? It does in the form of Bombs Of Hades. Not your typical Swedish death metal band, but instead adding a progressive and crusty twist to the genre. On their new EP, creative mastermind Jonas Stålhammar (At The Gates, The Lurking Fear,God Macabre) and his band mates release four new tracks (two of them being covers of Flower Travellin' Band and Townes Van Zandt).