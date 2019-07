Bon Jovi's eighth tour diary from the 2019 This House Is Not For Sale tour, featuring Madrid and Zürich, can be seen below:

Watch the band perform the This House Is Not For Sale album track, "God Bless This Mess", in Madrid, Spain on July 7:

Bon Jovi performs next on July 25, at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv, Israel. Find the band's live itinerary here.