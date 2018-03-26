BON JOVI, AEROSMITH Collaborator DESMOND CHILD To Receive ASCAP Founders Honor At 2018 Pop Music Awards

Desmond Child will receive the ASCAP Founders Award at the performance rights organization’s annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards, to be held in Beverly Hills on April 23rd, reports Variety.

The songwriter’s credits include Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer” and “You Give Love A Bad Name”, as well as Aerosmith’s “Dude (Looks Like A Lady)”.

Said ASCAP President Paul Williams of Childs: “Desmond is one of the most respected and successful songwriters in the world. His unique ability to capture the essence of our lives through song — whether we’re livin’ la vida loca or livin’ on a prayer - is simply unequaled. We are honored to present Desmond with the ASCAP Founders Award in recognition of his towering achievements. With #1 hits spanning five decades now, Desmond surely has many more milestones still to come.”

Added longtime collaborator Jon Bon Jovi: “The Desmond you don’t know about is the one who not only taught me the next level of songwriting but so many of the true aspects of friendship: truth, honor, and loyalty.”