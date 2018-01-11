BON JOVI Announce Spring Leg Of This House Is Not For Sale Tour; Album To Be Re-Released With Two New Songs

Global rock icons and newly announced Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2018 inductees Bon Jovi have announced the spring leg of their This House Is Not for Sale Tour, presented by Live Nation. The run will kick off in Denver, CO on March 14th and conclude May 14th at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. The Grammy-winning band will also celebrate their return to the road with the re-release of This House Is Not For Sale as a new version, containing two brand new songs, “When We Were US” and “Walls,” available via all download and streaming partners on February 23rd.

“Backstage With Jon Bon Jovi” Fan Club tickets and VIP Experience Packages go on pre-sale beginning January 16th at 10 AM, local time. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning January 16th at 10 AM, local time (12 PM in Canada) through January 18th at 10 PM, local time (except St. Paul, which will be February 13th to 15th, and from January 12th to 14th, ticket holders to Bon Jovi’s cancelled spring 2017 Denver concert will have access to an exclusive “Previous Purchasers” pre-sale to buy tickets to the March 14th Pepsi Center concert for 50% off [while supplies last]). Live Nation pre-sales will begin January 18th at 10 AM, local time and end at 10 PM (except St. Paul, which will be February 15th). General public tickets will be available for purchase starting January 19th at 10 AM, local time (except St. Paul, which will be February 16th) at Ticketmaster.com and through participating venue Box Offices. Each online ticket purchased will include a CD of the original This House Is Not For Sale. Visit bonjovi.com for updated tour and ticketing information.

Dates:

March

14 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

17 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

20 - Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena

22 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

23 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

25 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

26 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

April

2 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

4 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

7 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

8 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

18 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

20 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena

21 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

24 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

26 - Chicago, IL - United Center

28 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

29 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Bradley Center

May

2 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

3 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

5 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

7 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

9 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

10 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

12 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

14 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena