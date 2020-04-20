BON JOVI Cancels 2020 Tour - "Given These Difficult Times, We Have Made The Decision To Cancel The Tour Entirely"

The Bon Jovi 2020 Tour was scheduled to start in the US this June and play arenas across America. The band have issued the following statement:

Due to the ongoing global pandemic, it is no longer feasible for Bon Jovi to tour this summer. Given these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the tour entirely. This will enable ticketholders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries. These are trying times. You’ve always been there for us and we’ll always be there for you. We look forward to seeing everyone again on tour when we can all safely be together. We will continue to send out news and updates on Bon Jovi touring in the weeks and months to come.

Bon Jovi 2020, the new album from Bon Jovi, will be released on May 15. Album t-shirt bundles, vinyl, CD, and digital downloads are available for pre-order here. A lyric video for the single, "Limitless", is available for streaming below.

Jon Bon Jovi on the album’s title: “The meaning behind it - there’s the obvious. It’s an election year, and I couldn’t do any worse. And I also have clear vision. This House Is Not For Sale dealt with a lot of personal matters, and now it’s behind us. So, 2020 - of course, it’s an election year, but more importantly, it’s that I have clear vision going forward.”

Tracklisting:

"Beautiful Drug"

"Unbroken"

"Limitless"

"Luv Can"

"Brothers In Arms"

"Story Of Love"

"Lower The Flag"

"Let It Rain"

"Shine"

"Blood In The Water"

"Limitless" lyric video:

"Limitless" video:

"Unbroken" video: