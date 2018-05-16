BON JOVI Enters Pollstar Global Concert Pulse Chart

May 16, 2018, an hour ago

news hard rock bon jovi

BON JOVI Enters Pollstar Global Concert Pulse Chart

Bon Jovi enters the Pollstar Global Concert Pulse chart at #6 this week. The band are just about to wrap a North American tour leg with two dates at Montreal’s Bell Centre.

The recent Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee reports sellouts at Philips Arena April 20th ($1.2 million, 12,667 tickets), AT&T Center in San Antonio March 22nd ($1.3 million) and 12,779 tickets sold to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which grossed $1.17 million.

Bon Jovi are averaging $1.36 million per report and 13,896 tickets sold, with average price at $97.84.

Remaining dates on Bon Jovi's current North American tour are listed below.

May
17 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
18 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre



Featured Audio

SKINLESS - "Savagery" (Relapse)

SKINLESS - "Savagery" (Relapse)

Featured Video

ZEKE - "Two Lane Blacktop"

ZEKE - "Two Lane Blacktop"

Latest Reviews