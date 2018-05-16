BON JOVI Enters Pollstar Global Concert Pulse Chart

Bon Jovi enters the Pollstar Global Concert Pulse chart at #6 this week. The band are just about to wrap a North American tour leg with two dates at Montreal’s Bell Centre.

The recent Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee reports sellouts at Philips Arena April 20th ($1.2 million, 12,667 tickets), AT&T Center in San Antonio March 22nd ($1.3 million) and 12,779 tickets sold to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which grossed $1.17 million.

Bon Jovi are averaging $1.36 million per report and 13,896 tickets sold, with average price at $97.84.

Remaining dates on Bon Jovi's current North American tour are listed below.

May

17 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

18 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre