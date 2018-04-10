BON JOVI Frontman JON BON JOVI And Former Guitarist RICHIE SAMBORA Revisit The 80s; InTheStudio Audio Interview Streaming

The #1 fan vote-getter in this year’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame fan balloting is Bon Jovi. Since starting out in earnest in the early 80s, living on a prayer of finding fame, fortune, and the rock respect of their many idols who came before them, as well as their peers who traveled parallel paths, Bon Jovi found that last goal particularly elusive until now.

Celebrate their induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with Jon Bon Jovi and former guitarist/ songwriter Richie Sambora on InTheStudio, focusing on their Cross Road best of the Eighties.

Says host Readbeard: "To attempt to get your head around the phenomenon of Bon Jovi’s 1986 third album Slippery When Wet three decades ago, it helps to write out the worldwide sales estimate since then: 28,000,000 copies. No hyperbole here, it is impossible to overstate how massively popular Bon Jovi’s Slippery When Wet became quickly after release in summer 1986, or how influential its sound and success were for the rest of the Eighties. But what does that do to the lives of the individuals involved?"

Tune in to the special here.

Bon Jovi's current North American tour dates are listed below.

April

18 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

20 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena

21 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

24 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

26 - Chicago, IL - United Center

28 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

29 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Bradley Center

May

2 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

3 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

5 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

7 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

9 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

10 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

12 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

14 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

17 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

18 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre