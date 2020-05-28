BON JOVI Guitarist PHIL X Featured In New Riff Lords Episode; Video
May 28, 2020, an hour ago
In this episode of GibsonTV's Riff Lords, guitarist Phil X breaks down how to play some of the most iconic Bon Jovi riffs as well as riffs from his band Phil X & The Drills.
Phil X is a prolific session guitarist, having played on albums by Tommy Lee, Methods Of Mayhem, Avril Lavigne, Kelly Clarkson, Orianthi, Rob Zombie, Chris Daughtry, Alice Cooper, and many others. In 2013, Phil X began touring with Bon Jovi and became an official member of the band in 2016.
Riff Lords setlist:
“Wanted Dead Or Alive” - 2:02
“Bad Medicine” - 4:50
“You Give Love A Bad Name” - 7:27
“Kiss My Troublemaker” - 11:33
“Talk You Off The Ledge” - 13:58
“No Woman Of Mine” - 18:14
“Air Hockey Champion Of The World” - 22:00