BON JOVI Guitarist PHIL X Featured In New Rig Tour / Interview Video
June 10, 2019, an hour ago
In the new video below from Sweetwater, Mitch Gallagher is joined by world-renowned guitarist Phil X (Bon Jovi) for an interview and rig tour.
Phil X recently released the new studio album by his band, Phil X & The Drills. The album, featuring Drills bassist Daniel Spree, alongside Phil X and special guests (listed below), offers six new songs by the band.
Tracklisting:
"Something To Say"
Guitars and Vocals: Phill X
Bass and Backing Vocals: Daniel Spree
Drums: Matt Chamberlain
Percussion: Everett Bradley
Gang Vocals: Steve Ferlazzo, Joe Lester, Matt Starr & Marq Torien at Atrium Studios - Engineer: Smiley Sean
Guitar overdubs at Kronos Recording - Engineer: Eric Isaacson
Cello: Adrienne Wood - Engineer: Rob Rettberg
"No Woman Of Mine"
Guitars and Vocals: Phil X
Bass and backing Vocals: Daniel Spree
Drums: Abe Laboriel Jr. at Atrium Studios - Engineer: Smiley Sean /
Guest Vocalist: Dug Pinnick at Spreeman Studios - Engineer: Daniel Spree
"Too Much For My Own Good"
Guitars and Vocals: Phil X
Bass and backing Vocals: Daniel Spree
Drums: Taylor Hawkins at Grandmaster Studios Hollywood - Engineer: Ross Hogarth
Tenor Sax & Baritone: Doug Dehays
Trumpet & Trombone: Steve Jankowski at Jankland Recording - Engineer: Steve Jankowski
Gang Vocals: Steve Ferlazzo, Joe Lester, Matt Starr & Marq Torien at Atrium Studios - Engineer: Smiley Sean
"I Want My Money Back"
Guitars and Vocals: Phil X
Bass and backing Vocals: Daniel Spree
Drums: Brent Fitz at Hideout Studios Las Vegas - Engineer: Kevin Churko
Assistant Engineer: Tristan Lee
"Rock And Roll You All Night"
Guitars and Vocals: Phil X
Bass and backing Vocals: Daniel Spree
Drums: Glen Sobel
Gang Vocals: Steve Ferlazzo, Joe Lester, Matt Starr & Marq Torien at Atrium Studios - Engineer: Smiley Sean
"Saddest Girl In The World"
Guitars and Vocals: Phil X
Bass and backing Vocals: Daniel Spree
Drums: Randy Cooke / Tamborine: Abe Laboriel Jr
Gang Vocals: Steve Ferlazzo, Joe Lester, Matt Starr & Marq Torien at Atrium Studios - Engineer: Smiley Sean
Guitar Overdub at the Tone Factory - Engineer Vinnie Castaldo
Cello: Adrienne Wood - Engineer: Rob Rettberg
Wurlitzer & Organ: Steve Ferlazzo
Mellotron: Chris Lord Alge
"Something To Say" video: