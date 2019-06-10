BON JOVI Guitarist PHIL X Featured In New Rig Tour / Interview Video

In the new video below from Sweetwater, Mitch Gallagher is joined by world-renowned guitarist Phil X (Bon Jovi) for an interview and rig tour.

Phil X recently released the new studio album by his band, Phil X & The Drills. The album, featuring Drills bassist Daniel Spree, alongside Phil X and special guests (listed below), offers six new songs by the band.

Tracklisting:

"Something To Say"

Guitars and Vocals: Phill X

Bass and Backing Vocals: Daniel Spree

Drums: Matt Chamberlain

Percussion: Everett Bradley

Gang Vocals: Steve Ferlazzo, Joe Lester, Matt Starr & Marq Torien at Atrium Studios - Engineer: Smiley Sean

Guitar overdubs at Kronos Recording - Engineer: Eric Isaacson

Cello: Adrienne Wood - Engineer: Rob Rettberg

"No Woman Of Mine"

Guitars and Vocals: Phil X

Bass and backing Vocals: Daniel Spree

Drums: Abe Laboriel Jr. at Atrium Studios - Engineer: Smiley Sean /

Guest Vocalist: Dug Pinnick at Spreeman Studios - Engineer: Daniel Spree

"Too Much For My Own Good"

Guitars and Vocals: Phil X

Bass and backing Vocals: Daniel Spree

Drums: Taylor Hawkins at Grandmaster Studios Hollywood - Engineer: Ross Hogarth

Tenor Sax & Baritone: Doug Dehays

Trumpet & Trombone: Steve Jankowski at Jankland Recording - Engineer: Steve Jankowski

Gang Vocals: Steve Ferlazzo, Joe Lester, Matt Starr & Marq Torien at Atrium Studios - Engineer: Smiley Sean

"I Want My Money Back"

Guitars and Vocals: Phil X

Bass and backing Vocals: Daniel Spree

Drums: Brent Fitz at Hideout Studios Las Vegas - Engineer: Kevin Churko

Assistant Engineer: Tristan Lee

"Rock And Roll You All Night"

Guitars and Vocals: Phil X

Bass and backing Vocals: Daniel Spree

Drums: Glen Sobel

Gang Vocals: Steve Ferlazzo, Joe Lester, Matt Starr & Marq Torien at Atrium Studios - Engineer: Smiley Sean

"Saddest Girl In The World"

Guitars and Vocals: Phil X

Bass and backing Vocals: Daniel Spree

Drums: Randy Cooke / Tamborine: Abe Laboriel Jr

Gang Vocals: Steve Ferlazzo, Joe Lester, Matt Starr & Marq Torien at Atrium Studios - Engineer: Smiley Sean

Guitar Overdub at the Tone Factory - Engineer Vinnie Castaldo

Cello: Adrienne Wood - Engineer: Rob Rettberg

Wurlitzer & Organ: Steve Ferlazzo

Mellotron: Chris Lord Alge

"Something To Say" video: