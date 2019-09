BON JOVI Guitarist PHIL X Joins Mississauga Music Walk Of Fame; Inducted By TRIUMPH Legend GIL MOORE (Video)

Bon Jovi guitarist, Phil X, has been inducted into Mississauga’s Music Walk Of Fame at Port Credit Memorial Park, according to Mississauga.com.

The Meadowvale-raised Xenidis, who attended Streetsville, Woodlands, Erindale and Clarkson secondary schools, was inducted by Gil Moore, owner of Metalworks Studio and drummer for Mississauga’s premier musical export, Triumph. Moore said that when Phil X succeeded Rik Emmett on guitar, “he brought his incredible energy and we were a new band.”

After moving to L.A. in 1997, Xenidis struggled to get recognition until producer Scott Humphries, whose garage he was painting, used him for a Tommy Lee session. “I was just fortunate I could then pay my bills playing guitar.”

Watch video below, and read more at Mississauga.com.