BON JOVI Guitarist PHIL X Performs For Gibson's Homemade Music Sessions; Video

Phil X helps Gibson continue #homemademusic with his Homemade Session, featuring a performance of his song "No Woman Of Mine”. Watch the video below.

The goal of #HomeMadeMusic is to immediately support our musicians and their current projects while they are social distancing at home. Artist performances, intimate interviews and conversations from all over the world can be watched and shared via Gibson and Epiphone digital platforms on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Gibson TV on YouTube.

With updated episodes happening throughout the day, Gibson artists and the music community at large will be sharing engaging messages & stories and exclusive performances for fans.