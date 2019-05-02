BON JOVI Guitarist's PHIL X & THE DRILLS Premier "Something To Say" Music Video

Phil X, prolific studio guitarist, songwriter and renowned guitarist for Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees Bon Jovi, recently announced the forthcoming studio album by his band, Phil X & The Drills. A new video for the album opener, "Something To Say", can be found below.

The new album, featuring Drills bassist Daniel Spree, alongside Phil X and special guests (listed below), offers six new songs by the band and is out tomorrow, Friday, May 3.

Phil X & The Drills appeared in the rock music world with their first album release, Kick Your Ass In 17 Minutes, in September 2009. The opening track “Air Hockey Champion Of The World” established the group as serious rock contenders with an added touch of humor and a unique blend of modern rock that stated the obvious inspirations of the classic archives the band grew up on. Garnering immediate praise from critics, the band drew a global following in a short time with sales on 7 continents.

2011’s We Bring The Rock N’ Roll and 2012’s We Play Instruments N’ Shit offered a consistent stream of new music that showcased the above the board talents Phil X maintains. These have made him sought after for studio work with artists including Tommy Lee, Alice Cooper, Orianthi, Rob Zombie and Triumph among others. Cemented into the framework of modern rock music, Phil earned a slot in the band Bon Jovi, even performing on stage with the band during their 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction.

Answering an interview after the recording of Bon Jovi’s 2016 release This House Is Not For Sale, Phil stated that a new album would be in the making, and it would include a host of friends recording it. Gathering the tribes and being patient has made it worth the wait.

The album is titled Stupid Good Lookings, and has the abbreviation Vol. 1 on the corner. Phil X shared with publicist Joe Dolan that with the success of this recording and the fun he’s had making it... Vol. 2 is already looking like something to come in the near future.

The new recording features six tracks with vocals, drums and other performances from a variety of fellow artists.

Produced by: Phil X

Mixed by: Chris Lord Alge

Mastered by: Ted Jensen

Tracklisting:

"Something To Say"

Guitars and Vocals: Phill X

Bass and Backing Vocals: Daniel Spree

Drums: Matt Chamberlain

Percussion: Everett Bradley

Gang Vocals: Steve Ferlazzo, Joe Lester, Matt Starr & Marq Torien at Atrium Studios - Engineer: Smiley Sean

Guitar overdubs at Kronos Recording - Engineer: Eric Isaacson

Cello: Adrienne Wood - Engineer: Rob Rettberg

"No Woman Of Mine"

Guitars and Vocals: Phil X

Bass and backing Vocals: Daniel Spree

Drums: Abe Laboriel Jr. at Atrium Studios - Engineer: Smiley Sean /

Guest Vocalist: Dug Pinnick at Spreeman Studios - Engineer: Daniel Spree

"Too Much For My Own Good"

Guitars and Vocals: Phil X

Bass and backing Vocals: Daniel Spree

Drums: Taylor Hawkins at Grandmaster Studios Hollywood - Engineer: Ross Hogarth

Tenor Sax & Baritone: Doug Dehays

Trumpet & Trombone: Steve Jankowski at Jankland Recording - Engineer: Steve Jankowski

Gang Vocals: Steve Ferlazzo, Joe Lester, Matt Starr & Marq Torien at Atrium Studios - Engineer: Smiley Sean

"I Want My Money Back"

Guitars and Vocals: Phil X

Bass and backing Vocals: Daniel Spree

Drums: Brent Fitz at Hideout Studios Las Vegas - Engineer: Kevin Churko

Assistant Engineer: Tristan Lee

"Rock And Roll You All Night"

Guitars and Vocals: Phil X

Bass and backing Vocals: Daniel Spree

Drums: Glen Sobel

Gang Vocals: Steve Ferlazzo, Joe Lester, Matt Starr & Marq Torien at Atrium Studios - Engineer: Smiley Sean

"Saddest Girl In The World"

Guitars and Vocals: Phil X

Bass and backing Vocals: Daniel Spree

Drums: Randy Cooke / Tamborine: Abe Laboriel Jr

Gang Vocals: Steve Ferlazzo, Joe Lester, Matt Starr & Marq Torien at Atrium Studios - Engineer: Smiley Sean

Guitar Overdub at the Tone Factory - Engineer Vinnie Castaldo

Cello: Adrienne Wood - Engineer: Rob Rettberg

Wurlitzer & Organ: Steve Ferlazzo

Mellotron: Chris Lord Alge

"Something To Say" video:

To celebrate and commemorate the release of the recording, The Drills are embarking on a five date mini-tour to bring the songs to the stage. This run of shows will feature Mike Dupke (Dee Snider/W.A.S.P./John Mellencamp) on drums. Performances are as follows:

May

9 - West Hollywood, CA - The Whisky A Go-Go

10 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

17 - Scottsdale, AZ - BLK Live

18 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp’d

19 - Anaheim, CA - The Parrish Room at the House of Blues

Tour promo video: