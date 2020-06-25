BON JOVI Guitarist's PHIL X & THE DRILLS Release Quarantine Fan Video For "Right On The Money"

Phil X needs no introduction, having been an integral full-time member of Bon Jovi since 2016, after also filling in for Richie Sambora on the 2011, 2013 and 2015 Bon Jovi tours. Phil and his band The Drills recently released their new single "Right On The Money" via Golden Robot Records.

Now Phil along with Daniel Spree (bass/backing vocals) and Brent Fitz (drums/backing vocals) who recorded the song together, have put together an official Quarantine / Fan Video for "Right On The Money". Fans sent in videos of themselves singing the chorus to ROTM and a lot made the cut.

The story behind "Right On The Money" is that Phil X (guitar/lead vocals), Daniel Spree and Brent Fitz went into the legendary Capitol Studios with Chris Lord Alge so Chris could do a 'Mix With The Masters' master class on how to track a band. "Right On The Money" was one of three songs recorded that day. With an uncertainty of the arrangement and very few overdubs, an incredible energy and urgency was captured by the band with Chris' direction and here it is as a single for you, the fans.

"Right On The Money", the latest instalment from Phil X & The Drills, is an explosive and dynamic addition to the band’s already legendary discography, featuring fast, punchy guitars, and vocal energy impossible to ignore.

Stream or purchase the single here.

Phil X & The Drills have finished their fifth album, Stupid Good Lookings Vol. 2, which will be released in the near future on Golden Robot Records. Featuring a different drummer on every song, which reads like a who’s who with the likes of Tommy Lee, Liberty Devitto, Kenny Aronoff and Ray Luzier, the music promises to be extremely diverse.