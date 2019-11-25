BON JOVI Guitarist's PHIL X & THE DRILLS Sign To Golden Robot Records; TOMMY LEE, RAY LUZIER Among Guest Drummers On New Album

Golden Robot Records (part of The Golden Robot Records Entertainment Group) have announced the worldwide singing of Phil X & The Drills.

Phil X needs no introduction having been an integral full-time member of Bon Jovi since 2016 after also filing in for Richie Sambora on the 2011, 2013 and 2015 Bon Jovi tours.

Phil X & The Drills are also extremely happy to announce the release of their fifh album, Stupid Good Lookings Vol. 2, in early 2020 on Golden Robot Records. Featuring a different drummer on every song which reads like a who’s who with the likes of Tommy Lee, Liberty Devitto, Kenny Aronoff and Ray Luzier, the music promises to be extremely diverse.

Phil X & his band, The Drills, have been enjoying a rapidly growing international fan base supported by the release of five strong slbums: Kick Your Ass In 17 Minutes (2009), We Bring The Rock N Roll (2011), We Play Instruments N Sh!t (2012), This House Is Not For Sale (2016) with Bon Jovi and Stupid Good Lookings Vol. 1 (2019).

First a prolific session guitar staple in Los Angeles, California-recording with the likes of Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie, Daughtry, Kelly Clarkson, Chris Cornell among many others and even extends to playing with Canadian rock royalty such as Triumph, Aldo Nova, Our Lady Peace, Avril Lavigne, Theory Of A Deadman and more - Phil X became known for hosting the Fretted Americana webshow that boasted over 50 million collective views.

In March of 2016, Phil was invited to Electric Lady Studios in New York to record guitars and background vocals on the Bon Jovi record, This House Is Not for Sale. The album was released later that year reaching #1 on the charts with the album artwork including Phil in the band shots confirming his position in the band as an official member.

Phil X & The Drills are looking forward to delivering their "energetic guitar-driven rock that infects your senses with addictively great anthems" to the global masses.