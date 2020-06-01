BON JOVI Guitarist's PHIL X & THE DRILLS To Release "Right On The Money" Single

Phil X needs no introduction, having been an integral full-time member of Bon Jovi since 2016, after also filling in for Richie Sambora on the 2011, 2013 and 2015 Bon Jovi tours. Now he is back with his band, The Drills, and a new single, "Right On The Money" which will be released on June 8, 2020.

Phil X (guitar/lead vocals), Daniel Spree (bass/backing vocals) and Brent Fitz (drums/ backing vocals) went into the legendary Capitol Studios with Chris Lord Alge so Chris could do a Mix With The Masters master class on how to track a band. "Right On The Money" was one of three songs recorded that day. With an uncertainty of the arrangement and very few overdubs, an incredible energy and urgency was captured by the band with

Chris's direction and here it is as a single for you, the fans.

"Right On The Money", the latest instalment from Phil X & The Drills, is an explosive and dynamic addition to the band’s already legendary discography, featuring fast, punchy guitar, and vocal energy impossible to ignore.

Pre-Order/Pre-Save "Right On The Money" here.