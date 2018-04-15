BON JOVI Inducted Into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame; Video

Bon Jovi was finally honored last night (Saturday, April 14th) at the 33rd annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony treated the audience at Cleveland’s Public Auditorium.



“I’ve been writing a speech like this since I first strummed a broom and sang from the top of the stairs of my childhood home,” said Bon Jovi. “I’ve written it many ways and many times. Some days, I write the Thank You speech. Other days, I write the Fuck You speech. Writing it has been therapeutic in a lot of ways. I certainly see things differently tonight than I would have 10, 20, 30 years ago. In the end, it’s really all about time.”

Former guitarist Richie Sambora added: “If I wrote a book, it would be called The Best Time I Ever Had.”

The band then took the stage for a four-song set that featured: “You Give Love A Bad Name”, “It’s My Life”, “When We Were Us” and “Livin’ On A Prayer”.

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2018 inductees:

Performer Category

* Bon Jovi

* The Cars

* Dire Straits

* The Moody Blues

* Nina Simone

Award For Early Influence

* Sister Rosetta Tharpe

