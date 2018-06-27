BON JOVI Issues This House Is Not For Sale Tour Recap Video #5: Wrap Up - "This Book's Not Done Yet... The New Chapter Is Very Exciting," Says JON BON JOVI
June 27, 2018, 2 hours ago
Bon Jovi have released the fifth clip in a a series of videos recapping the North American tour leg of their This House Is Not For Sale, which wrapped up in Montreal on May 18th. Watch below as the band and crew discuss wrapping up the tour:
