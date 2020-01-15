BON JOVI Kicks Off 2020 With New Album Announcement And North American Summer Tour

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame band, Bon Jovi, has broken every touring record imaginable, topped every chart, and received every accolade, and now has their sights set on kicking off 2020 with new music and touring.

The Grammy Award winning band announced the Bon Jovi 2020 Tour today, presented by Live Nation, will start in the US this June and play arenas across America. The Bon Jovi 2020 Tour will feature Bryan Adams.

Recently named by Pollstar as one of the top touring bands of all time with nearly 10 million tickets sold in just the last decade alone, the magazine said: “One can count on one hand the number of rock bands that broke out in the 1980s that are still successfully touring today, but doing so with fresh, new music that retains the authenticity that is at the heart of the best in rock ‘n’ roll.”

Jon Bon Jovi has spoken in recent interviews of the depth and breadth of a forthcoming album, set for release later this year from Island Records. Fans will get exclusive access to that album; every ticket sold includes one CD copy of Bon Jovi 2020.

Bon Jovi fan club members and American Express Card Members can purchase tickets prior to the general public beginning Tuesday, January 21 at 10 AM, local time through Thursday, January 23 at 10 PM, local time. A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, transportation, preferred entrance, pre-show hospitality, commemorative laminate and more. Check LaneOne.com for LaneOne details.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, January 24 at 10 AM, local time at LiveNation.com. Visit venue websites for local information. For additional tour ticketing information, visit bonjovi.com

Tour dates:

June

10 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

11 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

13 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

16 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose

18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

20 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena *

23 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

25 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

26 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

July

10 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena *

14 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

16 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

19 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

21 - Chicago, IL - United Center

23 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

25 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

27 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

28 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

* without Bryan Adams