BON JOVI Leads Fan Vote For Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nomination; JUDAS PRIEST Overtakes EURYTHMICS For Fifth And Final Spot

The Class Of 2018 for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame will be announced in December, with The 33rd Annual Induction Ceremony taking place on April 14 at Cleveland's Public Hall. Among the 19 nominees that fans have been able to cast their vote for are Bon Jovi, Judas Priest, Rage Against The Machine and The Moody Blues.

Cleveland.com repots that unless 80,000 Moody Blues fans pop up out of nowhere and start attacking the fan vote, Bon Jovi has this year's poll sewn up.

According to the report, the real battle in this year's vote is for the fifth spot. The five top vote getters will be placed on a fan ballot adding to the pool of other ballots from rock historians, journalists and previous Rock Hall inductees. Thanks to a recent surge, Judas Priest has overtaken the Eurythmics for that fifth and final spot. But it's close. As of Monday morning, Judas Priest was ahead by just over 1,300 votes.

Judas Priest recently released a video asking fans for their votes. Watch below:

"This is our Oscars," said Rob Halford, speaking to Billboard correspondant Gary Graff after Judas Priest's first-ever Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame nomination was announced on October 5th. "When the nominations come up and the inductions come up, you often wonder what it would feel like if you were able to be on stage at that moment making an acceptance speech, and particularly having the pleasure to be in the company of all the other musicians and industry people. So, yeah, if we do get in it will be an absolute dream-come-true moment. Fingers crossed, as they say."

"I've often talked about metal being the underdog in rock 'n' roll music," Halford said. "We remember the times through the punk and new wave moments when it was proclaimed that heavy metal music was dead, it didn't stand a chance of surviving, that it was Neanderthal music that had limited scope and wasn't very intelligent and all those bad things. I still don't understand the kind of pushback that we still kind of have to bump up against now and again, but this recognition by the Hall Of Fame helps to slowly chip away at that kind of stereotype. The metal dog is wagging it's metal tail, which is a great feeling. We do deserve this."

Fans can cast their vote at this location.