BON JOVI Perform "Lost Highway" In Sønderborg, Denmark; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Bon Jovi performed "Lost Highway", the title track of their 2007 album, in Sønderborg, Denmark during their 2019 This House Is Not For Sale Tour. Watch professionally-filmed footage below:

Bon Jovi's ninth tour diary of the 2019 This House Is Not For Sale Tour, featuring Warsaw, Poland and Werchter, Belgium, can be seen below:

Bon Jovi performs next on September 22, at Estadio Do Arruda in Recife, Brazil. Find the band's live itinerary here.