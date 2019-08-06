BON JOVI Perform "Lost Highway" In Sønderborg, Denmark; Pro-Shot Video Streaming
August 6, 2019, 28 minutes ago
Bon Jovi performed "Lost Highway", the title track of their 2007 album, in Sønderborg, Denmark during their 2019 This House Is Not For Sale Tour. Watch professionally-filmed footage below:
Bon Jovi's ninth tour diary of the 2019 This House Is Not For Sale Tour, featuring Warsaw, Poland and Werchter, Belgium, can be seen below:
Bon Jovi performs next on September 22, at Estadio Do Arruda in Recife, Brazil. Find the band's live itinerary here.