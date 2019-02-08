BON JOVI Performs "Captain Crash & The Beauty Queen From Mars" In Sydney; Official Live Video Streaming

In the new video below, Bon Jovi performs the Crush album track, "Captain Crash & The Beauty Queen From Mars", during their 2018 This House Is Not For Sale tour in Sydney, Australia.

"Have A Nice Day" from the same show can be seen below:

Watch Bon Jovi perform "When We Were Us" in Tokyo, Japan:

Bon Jovi performs next on May 31st at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia. Find the band's live itinerary here.