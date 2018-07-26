BON JOVI Performs "I'll Be There For You" In Philadelphia; Official Live Video Streaming

Bon Jovi have released this official live video, which sees the band performing their classic hit "I'll Be There For You" in Philadelphia, PA on the 2018 This House Is Not For Sale tour.

Watch the band perform "Livin' On A Prayer" in Philadelphia below:

A series of videos recapping the North American tour leg of Bon Jovi's This House Is Not For Sale can be seen below:

Episode #1:

Episode #2:

Episode #3:

Episode #4:

Episode #5: