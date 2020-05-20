BON JOVI Performs "Limitless" On NBC's The Voice; Video

Bon Jovi remotely performed their single, "Limitless", on last night's season finale of NBC singing competition, The Voice. "Limitless" will be featured on the band’s upcoming album, 2020. Watch the performance below:

Bon Jovi 2020, the new album from Bon Jovi, will be released this fall. Pe-order the album here.

Jon Bon Jovi on the album’s title: “The meaning behind it - there’s the obvious. It’s an election year, and I couldn’t do any worse. And I also have clear vision. This House Is Not For Sale dealt with a lot of personal matters, and now it’s behind us. So, 2020 - of course, it’s an election year, but more importantly, it’s that I have clear vision going forward.”

Tracklisting:

"Beautiful Drug"

"Unbroken"

"Limitless"

"Luv Can"

"Brothers In Arms"

"Story Of Love"

"Lower The Flag"

"Let It Rain"

"Shine"

"Blood In The Water"

"Limitless" lyric video:

"Limitless" video:

"Unbroken" video: