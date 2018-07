Bon Jovi have released this official live video, which sees the band performing their classic hit "Livin' On A Prayer" in Philadelphia, PA on the 2018 This House Is Not For Sale tour.

A series of videos recapping the North American tour leg of Bon Jovi's This House Is Not For Sale can be seen below:

Episode #1:

Episode #2:

Episode #3:

Episode #4:

Episode #5: