BON JOVI Performs "Raise Your Hands" In Philadelphia; Official Live Video Streaming

Bon Jovi have released another official live video, shot in Philadelphia, PA on the 2018 This House Is Not For Sale tour. Watch the band perform "Raise Your Hands" below:

More footage from the Philadelphia show can be seen below:

Jon Bon Jovi, will curate two special fan cruise experiences titled Runaway To Paradise, offering 2,200 of his most passionate fans the vacation of a lifetime in two idyllic settings.

The Caribbean trip will set sail April 12th - 16th, 2019 from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, on Norwegian Jade while the Mediterranean excursion follows August 26th - 30th, 2019, from Barcelona to Palma, Majorca, on Norwegian Pearl.

“Ever since we started Runaway Tours, it’s given me such joy to entertain and tell stories of where my songs came from. What I’ve realized after all these years is that my fans have found that these are not only my stories, but their own,” says Jon Bon Jovi. “Hundreds of people have gotten together every time we take off for a destination, and long lasting friendships are born. We want to continue that tradition in Runaway’s fully-immersive vacation trips. Get ready, we’ll see you out there!”

Co-produced by Runaway Tours, creators of world-class intimate artist experiences, and Sixthman, the industry leader in music festival vacations, the Runaway To Paradise immersive fan experience will feature Jon Bon Jovi joining guests on board the ship at each destination port. Guests will be treated to a full rock show on the pool deck starring Jon Bon Jovi and the 11-piece Kings of Suburbia band, a second acoustic storyteller set where cruisers can ask Jon all of their burning questions, multiple shows from support artists (to be announced), and panels with key figures from Bon Jovi’s storied history, all the while sipping Jon and Jesse Bongiovi’s new wine, Hampton Water rosé and enjoying the stunning amenities of Norwegian Cruise Line Jewel class ships.

The action on Runaway To Paradise goes far beyond the music. Guests will get up close with historic memorabilia in the Jon Bon Jovi Gallery, shop for new looks in the Hart N Dagger pop up shop, and even enjoy a meal while giving back to those in need at The JBJ Soul Kitchen that will be brought to life on board. All guests will take home an autographed event lithograph, and fans who book in the first 400 staterooms on each cruise will get an opportunity to take a picture with Jon Bon Jovi.

Watch the invite video from Jon Bon Jovi below:

Double occupancy staterooms on Runaway To Paradise begin at $1,895 (USD) per person for the Caribbean sailing, and $2,221 (USD) per person for the Mediterranean sailing, plus taxes and fees. Prices for the four-night music festivals at sea include access to all shows and activities, all meals and non-alcoholic beverages, customized Jon Bon Jovi Runaway to Paradise gift, commemorative event program, custom event lanyard and laminate. Low deposits and flexible payment plans are available. For the best selection of staterooms, fans are encouraged to register for the cruise pre-sale at runawaytoparadise.com.

Norwegian Jade and Norwegian Pearl are destinations of their own, each offering guests Norwegian Cruise Line’s signature freedom and flexibility, which allows guests to design their ideal cruise vacation on their schedule with no set dining times, a variety of world-class entertainment options and no formal dress codes. The ships also features fourteen onboard bars and lounges, 15 unique dining experiences, a casino, two outdoor pools, five hot tubs, and a full menu of treatments at the onboard Mandara Spa.

“We are beyond excited to host Runaway To Paradise aboard Norwegian Jade and Pearl,” said Andy Stuart, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Hosting an international rock and roll sensation like Jon Bon Jovi is a testament of our commitment to offering world-class entertainment for all who board our ships. We have been working with Sixthman to host musical experiences at sea for the past six years and believe that our guests are in for the vacation of a lifetime.”