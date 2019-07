Bon Jovi performed the This House Is Not For Sale album track, "Roller Coaster", during the 2019 This House Is Not For Sale Tour in Madrid, Spain on July 7. Professionally-filmed video can be seen below:

Footage of the band performing "God Bless This Mess" at the same show can be seen below:

Bon Jovi performs next on September 22, at Estadio Do Arruda in Recife, Brazil. Find the band's live itinerary here.