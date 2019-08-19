BON JOVI Performs "Runaway" In Sønderborg, Denmark; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Bon Jovi performed "Runaway" in Sønderborg, Denmark during their 2019 This House Is Not For Sale Tour through Europe. Watch this professionally-filmed footage:

Bon Jovi recently released the 11th tour diary of the 2019 This House Is Not For Sale Tour, featuring Bucharest, Romania and Tel Aviv. Watch below:

Bon Jovi performs next on September 22, at Estadio Do Arruda in Recife, Brazil. Find the band's live itinerary here.