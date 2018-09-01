BON JOVI Performs "This House Is Not For Sale" In Philadelphia; Official Live Video Streaming

September 1, 2018, 20 minutes ago

news classic rock bon jovi

Bon Jovi have released another official live video, shot in Philadelphia, PA on the 2018 This House Is Not For Sale tour. Watch the band perform "This House Is Not For Sale " below:

Live clips for "Bed Of Roses", "It's My Life", "I'll Be There For You" and "Livin' On A Prayer" can be seen below:

A series of videos recapping the North American tour leg of Bon Jovi's This House Is Not For Sale can be seen below:

Episode #1:

Episode #2:

Episode #3:

Episode #4:

Episode #5:



