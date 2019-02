In the new video below, Bon Jovi performs the Burning Bridges album track, "We Don't Run", during their 2018 This House Is Not For Sale tour in Sydney, Australia.

"Captain Crash & The Beauty Queen From Mars" and "Have A Nice Day" from the same show can be seen below:

Bon Jovi performs next on May 31st at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia. Find the band's live itinerary here.