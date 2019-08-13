BON JOVI Performs "We Weren't Born To Follow" In Sønderborg, Denmark; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

August 13, 2019, 20 minutes ago

Bon Jovi performed "We Weren't Born To Follow", a song from their 2009 album The Circle, in Sønderborg, Denmark during their 2019 This House Is Not For Sale Tour. Watch professionally-filmed footage below:

Footage of the band performing "Lost Highway" at the same show follows:

Bon Jovi performs next on September 22, at Estadio Do Arruda in Recife, Brazil. Find the band's live itinerary here.



