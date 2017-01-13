BON JOVI Premiers “God Bless This Mess” Music Video

Grammy Award-winning band, Bon Jovi, have released a new music video for “God Bless This Mess”, a track from their new studio album, This House Is Not For Sale. The new clip can be seen below:

This House Is Not For Sale is a triumphant statement of integrity from one of rock’s biggest bands. Around the world, critics have applauded the album that has something to say and nothing to prove. Led by the hit title track, “This House Is Not For Sale”, the band’s 14th studio album became their sixth career release to debut at #1 in the US, Australia, and Japan and in the Top 5 in 54 other countries while iTunes charts place the release at #1 in 25 countries.

On the heels of Bon Jovi’s worldwide #1 album debut, a live version entitled This House Is Not For Sale - Live From The London Palladium was released on December 16th. Recorded at the London Palladium last October, the album is available via Walmart (physical CD), and iTunes.

Bon Jovi’s legacy is as much about giving back as it is about anthemic performances and box-office-smashing tours. In that spirit, Jon Bon Jovi today announced on Facebook Live an opening act contest that allows bands to upload an audition for the chance to open an arena date on Bon Jovi’s upcoming 2017 This House Is Not For Sale Tour.

It is the third time in recent years that the Grammy Award-winning band has invited local and regional artists to share the stage (2006’s Have A Nice Day Tour and 2010’s The Circle Tour). Those chosen will demonstrate that they have the sound, style, and substance to open an arena show. A different artist(s) will open for Bon Jovi on each one of the Live Nation-promoted concerts listed below.

Jon Bon Jovi said, "Every great band starts small and builds their rep one show at a time. That's the opportunity we were given and now we want to pay it forward. If you're ready for the arena stage, submit your audition tapes and join us in playing for the best audiences in rock music."

To Enter: Bands will upload audition videos beginning now at bonjovi.com/2017-opening-act-contest/ or the Bon Jovi and Live Nation Facebook pages. Submissions will be displayed in a live gallery for viewing and sharing. Live Nation will choose 10 finalists, and Bon Jovi management will select the opening act contest winner for each tour date. All musicians who are selected as tour openers will be featured across Live Nation and Bon Jovi’s Facebook pages. For rules, visit this location.

Winners will be notified they have won on the following dates:

First round of participating dates - winners announced on or about January 27th, 2017:

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC - concert on February 8, 2017

Philips Arena in Atlanta, GA - concert on February 10, 2017

BB&T Center in Sunrise, FL - concert on February 12, 2017

Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL - concert on February 14, 2017

BJCC in Birmingham, AL - concert on February 16, 2017

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN - concert on February 18, 2017

Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO - concert on February 19, 2017

Second round of participating dates - winners announced on or about February 4th, 2017:

Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, OK - concert on February 21, 2017

American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX - concert on February 23, 2017

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV - concert on February 25, 2017

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA - concert on February 28, 2017

Third round of participating dates - winners announced on or about February 8th, 2017:

SAP Center in San Jose, CA - concert on March 1, 2017

Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ - concert on March 4, 2017

Viejas Arena in San Diego, CA - concert on March 5, 2017

The Forum in Los Angeles, CA - concert on March 8, 2017

Fourth round of participating dates - winners announced on or about February 26th, 2017:

Pepsi Center in Denver, CO - concert on March 14, 2017

FedExForum in Memphis, TN - concert on March 16, 2017

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH - concert on March 18, 2017

Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH - concert on March 19, 2017

Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN - concert on March 22, 2017

Fifth round of participating dates - winners announced on or about March 7th, 2017:

United Center in Chicago, IL - concert on March 26, 2017

Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN - concert on March 27, 2017

Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, MI - concert on March 29, 2017

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA - concert on March 31, 2017

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT - concert on April 1, 2017

Sixth round of participating dates - winners announced on or about March 12th, 2017:

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA - concert on April 5, 2017

Madison Square Garden in New York, NY - concert on April 7, 2017

Madison Square Garden in New York, NY - concert on April 8, 2017

Air Canada Centre in Toronto, ON - concert on April 10, 2017

Air Canada Centre in Toronto, ON - concert on April 11, 2017

