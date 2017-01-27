BON JOVI Premiers Music Videos For “Reunion” And “Living With The Ghost”; This House Is Not For Sale - Camden, New Jersey Documentary Streaming

Grammy Award-winning band, Bon Jovi, conclude their series of music videos from their new studio album, This House Is Not For Sale, with videos for “Reunion” and “Living With The Ghost”. Also released is a documentary clip, entitled This House Is Not For Sale - Camden, New Jersey. Watch all the videos below.

This House Is Not For Sale is a triumphant statement of integrity from one of rock’s biggest bands. Around the world, critics have applauded the album that has something to say and nothing to prove. Led by the hit title track, “This House Is Not For Sale”, the band’s 14th studio album became their sixth career release to debut at #1 in the US, Australia, and Japan and in the Top 5 in 54 other countries while iTunes charts place the release at #1 in 25 countries.

This House Is Not For Sale - Camden, New Jersey documentary:

“Reunion” video:

“Living With The Ghost” video:

“God Bless This Mess” video:

“New Year’s Day” video:

“Born Again Tomorrow” video:

“Roller Coaster” video:

“Scars On This Guitar” video:

“The Devil’s In The Temple” video:

This House Is Not for Sale tour dates:

February

8 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

10 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena

12 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center

14 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

16 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC

18 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

19 - St. Louis, MO - Scottrade Center

21 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Center

23 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

25 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

28 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

March

1 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

4 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

5 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

14 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

16 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

18 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

19 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

22 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

26 - Chicago, IL - United Center

27 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

29 - Detroit, MI - Joe Louis Arena

31 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

April

1 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

7 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

8 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

10 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

** Dates, cities and venues subject to change.

Visit bonjovi.com for updated tour and ticketing information.