BON JOVI Premiers Music Videos For “Reunion” And “Living With The Ghost”; This House Is Not For Sale - Camden, New Jersey Documentary Streaming
January 27, 2017, an hour ago
Grammy Award-winning band, Bon Jovi, conclude their series of music videos from their new studio album, This House Is Not For Sale, with videos for “Reunion” and “Living With The Ghost”. Also released is a documentary clip, entitled This House Is Not For Sale - Camden, New Jersey. Watch all the videos below.
This House Is Not For Sale is a triumphant statement of integrity from one of rock’s biggest bands. Around the world, critics have applauded the album that has something to say and nothing to prove. Led by the hit title track, “This House Is Not For Sale”, the band’s 14th studio album became their sixth career release to debut at #1 in the US, Australia, and Japan and in the Top 5 in 54 other countries while iTunes charts place the release at #1 in 25 countries.
This House Is Not For Sale - Camden, New Jersey documentary:
“Reunion” video:
“Living With The Ghost” video:
“God Bless This Mess” video:
“New Year’s Day” video:
“Born Again Tomorrow” video:
“Roller Coaster” video:
“Scars On This Guitar” video:
“The Devil’s In The Temple” video:
This House Is Not for Sale tour dates are listed below.
This House Is Not for Sale tour dates:
February
8 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
10 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena
12 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center
14 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
16 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC
18 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
19 - St. Louis, MO - Scottrade Center
21 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Center
23 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
25 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
28 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
March
1 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
4 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena
5 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
14 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
16 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum
18 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
19 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena
22 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
26 - Chicago, IL - United Center
27 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
29 - Detroit, MI - Joe Louis Arena
31 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
April
1 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
5 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
7 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
8 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
10 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
** Dates, cities and venues subject to change.
Visit bonjovi.com for updated tour and ticketing information.