BON JOVI - Rare Bootleg Live Video From 1989 Oklahoma City Show Surfaces On YouTube

YouTube user AmericanJackassI continues to post rare live bootleg footage online, this time releasing video of Bon Jovi's show on Oklahoma City, OK at the Myriad Convention Center on April 11th, 1989. Check out the complete show below.

Oklahoma City,OK (1989)

Setlist:

"Lay Your Hands On Me"

"I'd Die For You"

"Wild in the Streets"

"You Give Love A Bad Name"

"Tokyo Road"

"Born To Be My Baby"

"Let It Rock"

"I'll Be There For You"

"Blood On Blood"

"Runaway"

"Livin' On A Prayer"

"Ride Cowboy Ride"

"Wanted Dead or Alive"

"Bad Medicine"

"Shout"

Bon Jovi was:

Jon Bon Jovi - vocals, guitars

Richie Sambora - guitars

Alec John Such - bass

Tico Torres - drums

David Bryan - keyboards