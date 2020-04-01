BON JOVI Release Lyric Video For "Limitless" Single
Bon Jovi 2020, the new album from Bon Jovi, will be released on May 15. Album t-shirt bundles, vinyl, CD, and digital downloads are available for pre-order here. A lyric video for the single, "Limitless", is available for streaming below.
Jon Bon Jovi on the album’s title: “The meaning behind it - there’s the obvious. It’s an election year, and I couldn’t do any worse. And I also have clear vision. This House Is Not For Sale dealt with a lot of personal matters, and now it’s behind us. So, 2020 - of course, it’s an election year, but more importantly, it’s that I have clear vision going forward.”
Tracklisting:
"Beautiful Drug"
"Unbroken"
"Limitless"
"Luv Can"
"Brothers In Arms"
"Story Of Love"
"Lower The Flag"
"Let It Rain"
"Shine"
"Blood In The Water"
"Limitless" lyric video:
"Limitless" video:
"Unbroken" video:
The Bon Jovi 2020 Tour, presented by Live Nation, will start in the US this June and play arenas across America. The Bon Jovi 2020 Tour will feature Bryan Adams.
Tour dates:
June
10 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
11 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
13 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
16 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose
18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
20 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena *
23 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
25 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
26 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
July
10 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena *
14 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
16 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
19 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
21 - Chicago, IL - United Center
23 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
25 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
27 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
28 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
* without Bryan Adams